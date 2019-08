View this post on Instagram

Finally get to post my #floronicman designs for #swampthing! I had such an amazing time working on this show with @justin.raleigh and his incredible team at @fracturedfxinc . I was absolutely blown away by the work Fractured FX did on this project and so grateful to Justin for bringing me on board. Floronicman was a great assignment, having to design a character that was the opposite of Swampthing was a challenge. We went dry and dead with him and stayed in the yellows. Knowing that @thekevindurand was going to play the character was also very exciting. I loved his character. He was incredible. #dc #comicbook #conceptart #creaturedesign #characterdesign #makeup #creaturesuit #zbrush #keyshot #plantman