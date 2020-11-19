    3
    Новости

    Все номинанты на премию The Game Awards 2020 — The Last of Us 2, Animal Crossing и Hades поборются за звание игры года

    19 ноября 2020
    Дмитрий Кинский
    19.11.2020
    1354
    1 минута на чтение
    Все номинанты на премию The Game Awards 2020 — The Last of Us, Animal Crossing и Hades поборются за звание игры

    Организаторы The Game Awards обнародовали список номинантов на премию в 2020 году. Лидером стала The Last of Us: Part II, претендующая сразу на 9 наград.

    Игра года

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • DOOM Eternal
    • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • The Last of Us Part 2

    Лучшая режиссура

    • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • The Last of Us Part 2

    Лучшее повествование

    • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
    • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • The Last of Us Part 2

    Лучший арт-дирекшен

    • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    • The Last of Us Part 2

    Лучший саундтрек

    • Doom Eternal
    • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    • Hades
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    • The Last of Us Part 2

    Лучший дизайн звука

    • Doom Eternal
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Resident Evil 3
    • The Last of Us Part 2

    Лучшая актерская игра

    • Эшли Джонсон — Элли из The Last of Us: Part II
    • Лора Бейли — Эбби из The Last of Us: Part II
    • Дайсукэ Цудзи — Дзин из Ghost of Tsushima
    • Наджи Джетер — Майлз Моралес из «Человека-паука: Майлз Моралес»
    • Логан Каннингэм — Аид, Посейдон и Ахилл из Hades

    Лучшая поддержка игры

    • Apex Legends
    • Destiny 2
    • Call of Duty Warzone
    • Fortnite
    • No Man’s Sky

    Лучшая инди-игра

    • Carrion
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    • Hades
    • Spelunky 2
    • Spiritfarer

    Лучшая мобильная игра

    • Among Us
    • Call of Duty Mobile
    • Genshin Impact
    • Legends of Runeterra
    • Pokémon Café Mix

    Лучшая поддержка сообщества

    • Apex Legends
    • Destiny 2
    • Fall Guys
    • Fortnite
    • No Man’s Sky
    • Valorant

    Награда за инновации в доступности

    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    • Grounded
    • HyperDot
    • The Last of Us Part 2
    • Watch Dogs Legion

    Лучшая VR/AR-игра

    • Dreams
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
    • Star Wars: Squadrons
    • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

    Лучший экшен

    • Doom Eternal
    • Hades
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • Nioh 2
    • Streets of Rage 4

    Лучшая адвенчура

    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
    • The Last of Us Part 2

    Лучшая ролевая игра

    • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    • Genshin Impact
    • Persona 5 Royal
    • Wasteland 3
    • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

    Лучший файтинг

    • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
    • Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
    • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
    • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
    • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r]

    Лучшая семейная игра

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
    • Minecraft Dungeons
    • Paper Mario: The Origami King

    Лучшая стратегия

    • Crusader Kings 3
    • Desperados 3
    • Gears Tactics
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator
    • XCOM: Chimera Squad

    Лучшая спортивная / гоночная игра

    • Dirt 5
    • F1 2020
    • FIFA 21
    • NBA 2K21
    • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

    Лучший мультиплеер

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • Among Us
    • Call of Duty: Warzone
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
    • Valorant

    Лучший дебют

    • Carrion
    • Mortal Shell
    • Raji: An Ancient Epic
    • Röki
    • Phasmophobia
    Если вы нашли опечатку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.
    Поделиться в Facebook
    Добавить в Twitter
    Поделиться ВКонтакте

    Дмитрий Кинский
    Редактор
    Пишу про игры и аниме, делюсь непопулярным мнением, плохо шучу и кидаю мемы в рабочий чат.

    Оставляя комментарии на сайте «Мира фантастики», я подтверждаю, что согласен с пользовательским соглашением Сайта.

      Комментарии для сайта Cackle

    Статьи

    «Братья Вентура»: сериал, опередивший время (и с классной музыкой) 5
    0
    36287
    «Братья Вентура»: сериал, опередивший время (и с классной музыкой)

    Суперучёный борется с кризисом среднего возраста и злодеем-неудачником.

    Святослав Логинов «Конкурс»
    0
    103546
    Святослав Логинов «Конкурс»

    «В прошлый вторник состоялся конкурс на лучшего хоббита».

    Читаем книгу: Адам Пшехшта «Адепт»
    0
    85003
    Читаем книгу: Адам Пшехшта «Адепт» — «Сталкер» от тёмного фэнтези

    В альтернативном XX веке по всему миру возникли мистические зоны, населённые потусторонними существами. Входить туда решаются только алхимики.

    Гарет Ханрахан «Молитва из сточной канавы»
    0
    97256
    Гарет Ханрахан «Молитва из сточной канавы»: трое против всего мира

    Авантюрное тёмное фэнтези с восхитительным сеттингом

    Мир фантастики №204 (ноябрь 2020)
    0
    139339
    Мир фантастики №204 (ноябрь 2020)

    Входим в режим берсерка! Две карты с каждым журналом.

    Настольная игра «Маятник»: революция в экономических стратегиях или нет?
    0
    145741
    Настольная игра «Маятник»: революция в экономических стратегиях или нет?

    Экономическая стратегия с размещением рабочих, чей трудовой день строго ограничен.

    Святослав Логинов «День теней»
    0
    366485
    Святослав Логинов «День теней»

    «Но привидения из него всё равно не получилось бы».

    «Саксы жаждут крови северян» — сюжетный трейлер Assassin's Creed Valhalla
    0
    444729
    Отправляемся в Вальгаллу вместе с Ассассинами в 16-м выпуске «Фантастического подкаста»

    Евгений Пекло, Данил Ряснянский, Дмитрий Кинский и Сергей Лебедев обсуждают сеттинги, персонажей и сюжеты бесконечной игровой серии Assassin’s Creed.

    Спецпроекты

    Лучшая фантастика 2019
    Фантастические итоги 2019
    О Dungeons & Dragons на русском 1
    Всё о Dungeons & Dragons
    Топ главных фантастических книг
    Лучшие книги: фантастика и фэнтези
    Фантастические итоги 2018
    Фантастические итоги 2018
    Главные произведения киберпанка
    Киберпанк: фильмы, книги, аниме и всё-всё-всё о жанре
    Топ-100
    Лучшие фантастические сериалы
    Лучшая фантастика 2019
    Фантастические итоги 2019
    О Dungeons & Dragons на русском 1
    Всё о Dungeons & Dragons
    Топ главных фантастических книг
    Лучшие книги: фантастика и фэнтези
    Фантастические итоги 2018
    Фантастические итоги 2018
    Главные произведения киберпанка
    Киберпанк: фильмы, книги, аниме и всё-всё-всё о жанре
    Топ-100
    Лучшие фантастические сериалы
    Top.Mail.Ru

    Сообщить об опечатке

    Текст, который будет отправлен нашим редакторам:

    Отправить