Все номинанты на премию The Game Awards 2020 — The Last of Us 2, Animal Crossing и Hades поборются за звание игры года

Организаторы The Game Awards обнародовали список номинантов на премию в 2020 году. Лидером стала The Last of Us: Part II, претендующая сразу на 9 наград.
Игра года
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Лучшая режиссура
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Лучшее повествование
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Лучший арт-дирекшен
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Лучший саундтрек
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Лучший дизайн звука
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Лучшая актерская игра
- Эшли Джонсон — Элли из The Last of Us: Part II
- Лора Бейли — Эбби из The Last of Us: Part II
- Дайсукэ Цудзи — Дзин из Ghost of Tsushima
- Наджи Джетер — Майлз Моралес из «Человека-паука: Майлз Моралес»
- Логан Каннингэм — Аид, Посейдон и Ахилл из Hades
Лучшая поддержка игры
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Лучшая инди-игра
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Лучшая мобильная игра
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Награда за инновации в доступности
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Лучшая VR/AR-игра
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Лучший экшен
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Лучшая адвенчура
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Лучшая ролевая игра
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Лучший файтинг
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r]
Лучшая семейная игра
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Лучшая стратегия
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Лучшая спортивная / гоночная игра
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Лучший мультиплеер
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Лучший дебют
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
