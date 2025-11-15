КнигиКиноСериалыИгрыНаукаМирыКомиксыФанЖурналподкаст

Новости

В IGN составили топ-100 лучших игр на Nintendo

Андрей Квасков
15 ноября 11:33
19
1 минута на чтение
Игровой портал IGN вместе с редакцией Nintendo Life представил обновлённый пантеон — список из 100 величайших игр Nintendo. В рейтинг вошли проекты, сыгравшие ключевую роль в развитии игровой культуры на консолях компании.

Ожидаемо, большую часть списка заняли тайтлы, созданные самой Nintendo, но и сторонним студиям отвели место — пусть и не всегда высокое.

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;

  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild;

  3. Super Mario World;

  4. Super Mario Odyssey;

  5. Tetris;

  6. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time;

  7. Chrono Trigger;

  8. Super Metroid;

  9. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past;

  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe;

  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate;

  12. Super Mario Bros. 3;

  13. Metroid Prime;

  14. Super Mario Galaxy 2;

  15. Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver;

  16. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker;

  17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons;

  18. Fire Emblem: Awakening;

  19. Final Fantasy 6;

  20. Resident Evil 4.

Весь список по ссылке.

Андрей Квасков
