В IGN составили топ-100 лучших игр на Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom;
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild;
Super Mario World;
Super Mario Odyssey;
Tetris;
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time;
Chrono Trigger;
Super Metroid;
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past;
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe;
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate;
Super Mario Bros. 3;
Metroid Prime;
Super Mario Galaxy 2;
Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver;
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker;
Animal Crossing: New Horizons;
Fire Emblem: Awakening;
Final Fantasy 6;
Resident Evil 4.