View this post on Instagram

I am so sorry. This is extensive, detailed and not anonymous. I believe every word. As an employee of Dirk he showed me that list of women he slept with. He took me into his office and asked what I look like naked. When I confronted him about it he wrote a remorseful email that felt genuine and self aware. I felt bad for him and was convinced. This whole thing has been upsetting and confusing and is clearly part of a long and destructive pattern. Here’s the link to those that dare. https://www.thedailybeast.com/max-landis-8-women-accuse-hollywood-filmmaker-of-emotional-and-sexual-abuse-were-not-people-to-him