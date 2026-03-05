Исследуем все локации жанра метроидвании в 211 выпуске «Фантастического подкаста»

Metroid II: Return of Samus (Game Boy)
Super Metroid (1994, SNES)
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997, PS1)
Phantom 2040 (1995, Mega Drive)
Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)
AM2R (фанатский ремейк Metroid II)
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA)
Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (DS)
Castlevania Advance Collection
Castlevania Dominus Collection
Environmental Station Alpha
Blasphemous / Blasphemous 2
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
Frontier Hunter Erza’s Wheel of Fortune