Новинки

Фантастические дорамы: лучшие корейские фильмы и сериалы 2025 года
Мужество и вера Зака Снайдера: как режиссёр вкладывает в фильмы себя
Какие фильмы смотреть в марте 2026 года? Фантастика и ужасы в России и мире
Фильмы по книгам Ричарда Матесона. Куда приводят невероятно уменьшающиеся легенды

Классика

Почему Хаяо Миядзаки — гений. Все фильмы великого режиссёра
«Робокоп»: как родился и умер робот-полицеский
Подкасты
#подкаст#во что поиграть#метроидвания

Исследуем все локации жанра метроидвании в 211 выпуске «Фантастического подкаста»

Кот-император
5 марта 14:00
17
1 минута на чтение
🍥 Получаем новые способности, обращаемся в шар и переворачиваем замок — сегодня «Фантастический подкаст» отправляется изучать жанр метроидваний!
Брюзжащие мужики слегка и сильно за 30: Данил Ряснянский, Денис Майоров и Сергей Цилюрик подробно разбирают основы жанра, отделяют его ключевые фишки и попутно проходятся по всеобщим любимцам.
Также в этом выпуске:
🚧 Что именно должно быть в хорошей метроидвании, а что там будет лишним.
🛡 Порочные творенья сожительства метроидваний с соулзлайками.
🪝 Почему Super Metroid и Metroid Prime — дистилированные эталоны жанра.
🔬 Секция внезапных рекомендаций, парирование комаров, шесть одинаковых роботов и будущее жанра!

Список упомянутых игр

Metroid (1986, NES)
Metroid II: Return of Samus (Game Boy)
Super Metroid (1994, SNES)
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997, PS1)
Phantom 2040 (1995, Mega Drive)
Metroid Fusion
Metroid Zero Mission
Metroid Prime
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Metroid Prime 3: Corruption
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)
Metroid Dread
Metroid: Other M
AM2R (фанатский ремейк Metroid II)
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA)
Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (DS)
Castlevania Advance Collection
Castlevania Dominus Collection
Ori and the Blind Forest / Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Hollow Knight / Hollow Knight: Silksong
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Animal Well
Axiom Verge
Environmental Station Alpha
Blasphemous / Blasphemous 2
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
Guacamelee! 1 & 2
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
Ender Magnolia
Nine Sols
Vision Soft Reset
Pseudoregalia
Blue Fire
Aged Through Blood
Frontier Hunter Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Darksiders III
Shadow Man
Banjo-Tooie
Superliminal
PowerSlave / Exhumed

Предыдущий выпуск

Обсуждаем лучшую мейнстримную анимацию 2025 года в первой части 210 выпуска «Фантастического подкаста»

Кот-император

26.02.2026

223

Все движущиеся картинки прошедшего года

Кот-император

Emperor of catkind. I are controls the spice, I are controls the Universe.

#подкаст#во что поиграть#метроидвания
