Учим C++ с регистрацией и смс

Here is an explanation of each line of code:

int array[SIZE] = {5, 4, 3, 2, 1}; : This line initializes the array with unsorted values. In this case, the array is initialized with the values 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 .

: This line initializes the array with unsorted values. In this case, the array is initialized with the values . std::cout << "Unsorted array: "; : This line prints the message «Unsorted array: » to the screen.

: This line prints the message «Unsorted array: » to the screen. for (int i = 0; i < SIZE; i++) : This line is a loop that iterates over the elements of the array and prints each element to the screen.

: This line is a loop that iterates over the elements of the array and prints each element to the screen. std::cout << array[i] << " "; : This line prints the current element of the array followed by a space.

: This line prints the current element of the array followed by a space. std::cout << std::endl; : This line prints a newline character to the screen.

: This line prints a newline character to the screen. bubbleSort(array, SIZE); : This line calls the bubbleSort function to sort the array.

: This line calls the function to sort the array. std::cout << "Sorted array: "; : This line prints the message «Sorted array: » to the screen.

: This line prints the message «Sorted array: » to the screen. for (int i = 0; i < SIZE; i++) : This line is a loop that iterates over the elements of the array and prints each element to the screen.

: This line is a loop that iterates over the elements of the array and prints each element to the screen. std::cout << array[i] << " "; : This line prints the current element of the array followed by a space.

: This line prints the current element of the array followed by a space. std::cout << std::endl; : This line prints a newline character to the screen.

: This line prints a newline character to the screen. return 0; : This line returns 0 from the main function to indicate that the program ran successfully.

I hope this helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.