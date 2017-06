Stiinggg 🦂 !!! Over the moon to be playing my favorite Super Villain THE SCORPION!!! Heading to premiere tonight to cause some ruckus #spidermanhomecoming #macgargan #thescorpion #childhooddreamcometrue #spidersmakegoodappetizers

A post shared by Michael Mando (@michaelmando) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT