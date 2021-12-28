Новогодние открытки от разработчиков и издателей

Многие разработчики и издатели опубликовали новогодние открытки с героями своих франшиз и поздравили игроков с наступающими праздниками.
А мы по традиции собрали в одной заметке самые красивые среди них.
Материал будет обновляться.
Xbox
Xbox — Halo Infinite
CD Projekt RED — Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Eidos Montreal — Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Supergiant Games — Hades
Sony Santa Momica — God of War
Guerrilla — Horizon Forbidden West
Kojima Productions — Death Stranding
Bethesda — DOOM
Ubisoft — Far Cry 6
Owlcat Games
SEGA
Obsidian Entertainment
Naughty Dog
Koei Tecmo
Spike Chunsoft
Bandai Namco — Scarlet Nexus
Blizzard — Overwatch
Ember Lab — Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Square Enix
Sucker Punch — Ghost of Tsushima
popagenda
GSC Game World — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Stalkers, Cossacks, Heroes and Conquerors — Merry Christmas to you from the GSC Game World team! We have launched a small event with more congratulations and wishes for the community with the special holiday command: !WolfCheer in our Discord https://t.co/GEYyCqrKUx pic.twitter.com/REMqHRSc0k
— GSC Game World (@GSC_GW) December 24, 2021
Devolver Digital
— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 25, 2021
Remedy Entertainment
Season's greetings from Santa Barry and all of us at Remedy Entertainment!
As most of the studio is off to enjoy the holidays with their families and loved ones, we wish our community and fans light, health, and love in the holiday season, and a happy new 2022! #alanwake pic.twitter.com/zZdDZ1OEyl
— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) December 23, 2021
-
