    Новогодние открытки от разработчиков и издателей

    28 декабря 2021
    28.12.2021
    Многие разработчики и издатели опубликовали новогодние открытки с героями своих франшиз и поздравили игроков с наступающими праздниками.

    А мы по традиции собрали в одной заметке самые красивые среди них.

    Материал будет обновляться.

    Xbox

    Xbox — Halo Infinite

    CD Projekt RED — Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

    Eidos Montreal — Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

    Supergiant Games — Hades

    Sony Santa Momica — God of War

    Guerrilla — Horizon Forbidden West

    Kojima Productions — Death Stranding

    Bethesda — DOOM

    Ubisoft — Far Cry 6

    Owlcat Games

    SEGA

    Obsidian Entertainment

    Naughty Dog

    Koei Tecmo

    Spike Chunsoft

    Bandai Namco — Scarlet Nexus

    Blizzard — Overwatch

    Ember Lab — Kena: Bridge of Spirits

    Square Enix

    Sucker Punch — Ghost of Tsushima

    popagenda

    GSC Game World — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

    Devolver Digital

    Remedy Entertainment

    Пишу про игры и аниме, делюсь непопулярным мнением, плохо шучу и кидаю мемы в рабочий чат.

