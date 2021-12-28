Новогодние открытки от разработчиков и издателей

Многие разработчики и издатели опубликовали новогодние открытки с героями своих франшиз и поздравили игроков с наступающими праздниками.

А мы по традиции собрали в одной заметке самые красивые среди них.

Материал будет обновляться.

Koei Tecmo

Bandai Namco — Scarlet Nexus

Stalkers, Cossacks, Heroes and Conquerors — Merry Christmas to you from the GSC Game World team! We have launched a small event with more congratulations and wishes for the community with the special holiday command: !WolfCheer in our Discord https://t.co/GEYyCqrKUx pic.twitter.com/REMqHRSc0k

Season's greetings from Santa Barry and all of us at Remedy Entertainment!

As most of the studio is off to enjoy the holidays with their families and loved ones, we wish our community and fans light, health, and love in the holiday season, and a happy new 2022! #alanwake pic.twitter.com/zZdDZ1OEyl

