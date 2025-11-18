КнигиКиноСериалыИгрыНаукаМирыКомиксыФанЖурналподкаст

Будущие фильмы

Черновики и неснятые

Обзоры кино

Классика кино

Видео МирФ

Фантастические короткометражки

Новинки

«Один дома»: фантастические теории о любимом фильме детства
«Бегущий человек»: как создавалась первая экранизация с Арнольдом Шварценеггером
«Человек-бензопила. Фильм: История Резе»: каким получилось полнометражное продолжение бесцеремонного аниме-сериала
«Франкенштейн» Дель Торо — это Христос мира техноготики. Вот каким получился фильм

Классика

Сцены, которые напугали нас по-настоящему
За что мы любим Роберта Дауни-младшего
Новости

Объявлены номинанты на The Game Awards 2025 года. У Clair Obscur рекорд!

Кот-император
18 ноября 10:25
653
2 минуты на чтение
Видеоигровая премия The Game Awards объявила своих номинантов. Всего номинаций около 30, от «Игры года», «Лучшего сюжета» и «Лучшей музыки» до «Самой ожидаемой игры» или «Лучшей киберспортивной команды. Победителей объявят 11 декабря.
На «Игру года» претендуют: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Death Stranding 2: On the BeachDonkey Kong BananzaHades IIHollow Knight: Silksong • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Фаворитом считается Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — у неё 12 номинаций, и это рекорд в истории премии. Игра претендует на премии за лучший сюжет, музыку, арт, лучшую инди-игру и ролевую игру. По 7 номинаций у Death Stranding 2: On the Beach и Ghost of Yōtei, 6 у Hades II, 5 у Silksong.
Есть на Game Awards и кинономинация для экранизаций игр. На неё претендуют:
Майнкрафт в киноDevil May Cry (мультсериал) • Splinter Cell: Дозор смерти (мультсериал) • Одни из нас, 2 сезонДожить до рассвета

Полный список номинантов и номинаций можно посмотреть под спойлером:

Игра года

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Donkey Kong Bananza

  • Hades II

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Лучшая режиссура игры

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Split Fiction

Лучшее повествование

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

  • Silent Hill f

Лучший арт-дирекшен

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hades II

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Лучший саундтрек и музыка

  • Кристофер Ларкин - Hollow Knight: Silksong

  • Даррен Кобб - Hades II

  • Лориен Тестард - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Тома Отова - Ghost of Yōtei

  • Woodkid и Людвиг Форсселл - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Лучший аудиодизайн

  • Battlefield 6

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Silent Hill f

Лучшая актёрская игра

  • Бен Старр - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Чарли Кокс - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Эрика Исии - Ghost of Yōtei

  • Дженнифер Инглиш - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Конацу Като - Silent Hill f

  • Трой Бейкер - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Новации в доступности

  • Assassin's Creed: Shadows

  • Atomfall

  • Doom: The Dark Ages

  • EA Sports FC 26

  • South of Midnight

Игры со смыслом (номинация для игр на важные социальные темы)

  • Consume Me

  • Despelote

  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

  • South of Midnight

  • Wanderstop

Лучшая продолжающаяся игра

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

  • Marvel Rivals

  • No Man's Sky

Лучшая поддержка сообщества

  • Baldur's Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy XIV

  • Fortnite

  • Helldivers 2

  • No Man's Sky

Лучшая независимая игра

  • Absolum

  • Ball x Pit

  • Blue Prince

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Hades II

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Лучшая дебютная независимая игра

  • Blue Prince

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Despelote

  • Dispatch

  • Megabonk

Лучшая мобильная игра

  • Destiny: Rising

  • Persona 5: The Phantom X

  • Sonic Rumble

  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby

  • Wuthering Waves

Лучшая виртуальная/дополненная реальность

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion

  • Arken Age

  • Ghost Town

  • Marvel's Deadpool VR

  • The Midnight Walk

Лучший боевик

  • Battlefield 6

  • Doom: The Dark Ages

  • Hades II

  • Ninja Gaiden 4

  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Лучший боевик/квест

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

  • Ghost of Yōtei

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

  • Split Fiction

Лучшая ролевая игра

  • Avowed

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

  • Monster Hunter Wilds

  • The Outer Worlds 2

Лучший файтинг

  • 2XKO

  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2

  • Fatal Fury: City of Wolves

  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage

Лучшая семейная игра

  • Donkey Kong Bananza

  • Lego Party!

  • Lego Voyagers

  • Mario Kart World

  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

  • Split Fiction

Лучший сим или стратегия

  • Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles

  • Jurassic World Evolution 3

  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII

  • Tempest Rising

  • The Alters

  • Two Point Museum

Лучшая спортивная/гоночная игра

  • EA Sports FC 26

  • F1 25

  • Mario Kart World

  • Rematch

  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Лучший мультиплейер

  • Arc Raiders

  • Battlefield 6

  • Elden Ring Nightreign

  • Peak

  • Split Fiction

Лучшая экранизация

  • A Minecraft Movie

  • Devil May Cry

  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

  • The Last of Us: Season 2

  • Until Dawn

Самая ожидаемая игра

  • 007 First Light

  • Grand Theft Auto VI

  • Marvel's Wolverine

  • Resident Evil Requiem

  • The Witcher IV

Контент-мейкер года

  • Caedrel

  • Kai Cenat

  • MoistCr1TiKaL

  • Sakura Miko

  • The Burnt Peanut

Лучшая киберспортивная игра

  • Counter-Strike 2

  • Dota 2

  • League of Legends

  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

  • Valorant

Лучший киберспортсмен

  • brawk - Brock Somerhalder

  • Chovy - Jeong Ji-Hoon

  • f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto

  • Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe

  • MenaRD - Saul Leonardo

  • Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut

Лучшая киберспортивная команда

  • Gen.G - League of Legends

  • NRG - Valorant

  • Team Falcons - Dota 2

  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

  • Team Vitality: Counter-Strike 2

Если вы нашли опечатку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Кот-император

Emperor of catkind. I are controls the spice, I are controls the Universe.

Рекомендуем
В сети впервые опубликовали неизданное стихотворение Набокова о Супермене. Мы его перевели
Как покупать игры в Steam и Epic Games Store
«Мир Фантастики» запускает мобильное приложение!
Мир фантастики № 264 (ноябрь 2025)
490 ₽
Купить
Спецвыпуск «Лучшее научно-фантастическое аниме»
1 290 ₽
Купить
Статьи

Новости

Сэди Синк сыграет в «Мстителях: Секретные войны»

Новости

Джеймс Кэмерон «дал клятву» снять продолжение фильма «Алита: Боевой ангел»
Скрестим пальцы.

Новости

В новой «Баффи, истребительнице вампиров» вернутся актёры из оригинала
И речь не только о Саре Мишель Геллар.

Новости

Первый тизер киноремейка «Моаны»

Новости

Линк и Зельда на первых кадрах экранизации The Legend of Zelda

Новости

Дэниэл Крейг в первом трейлере детектива «Достать ножи: Проснись, мертвец»
Премьера в декабре.

Новости

Новый тизер-трейлер аниме «Бесконечность Скарлет» Мамору Хосоды

Новости

Слух: в «Мстителях: Судный день» Дум будет мстить Стиву Роджерсу
Правду узнаем в декабре.

Новости

Н. К. Джемисин стала грандмастером фантастики — и прошлась по «Ктулху-жопному» ИИ
Она теперь в одном ряду с Хайнлайном и Азимовым.

Новости

Скандал: художника, создавшего иллюстрации к «Песни льда и пламени», обвинили в использовании нейросети
Сам он утверждает, что пишет маслом.
Показать ещё
Рекомендуем
Арт: концепты к черновой версии IX эпизода «Звёздных войн»
Спецпроекты
Все спецпроекты
Фантастические итоги 2024
Фантастические итоги 2023
Фантастические итоги 2022
С чего начать читать комиксы Bubble?
Этерна: онлайн-путеводитель по миру
Фантастические итоги 2021
Обзор Predator Triton 300 SE
Какой ты попаданец в прошлое?
Фантастические итоги 2020
Фантастические итоги 2019
Всё о Dungeons & Dragons
Лучшие книги: фантастика и фэнтези
Фантастические итоги 2018
Киберпанк: фильмы, книги, аниме и всё-всё-всё о жанре
Лучшие фантастические сериалы
Все спецпроекты