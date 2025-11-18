Объявлены номинанты на The Game Awards 2025 года. У Clair Obscur рекорд!

Полный список номинантов и номинаций можно посмотреть под спойлером:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Donkey Kong Bananza
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Hades II
Split Fiction
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Silent Hill f
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Кристофер Ларкин - Hollow Knight: Silksong
Даррен Кобб - Hades II
Лориен Тестард - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Тома Отова - Ghost of Yōtei
Woodkid и Людвиг Форсселл - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Battlefield 6
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Silent Hill f
Бен Старр - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Чарли Кокс - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Эрика Исии - Ghost of Yōtei
Дженнифер Инглиш - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Конацу Като - Silent Hill f
Трой Бейкер - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Assassin's Creed: Shadows
Atomfall
Doom: The Dark Ages
EA Sports FC 26
South of Midnight
Consume Me
Despelote
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
South of Midnight
Wanderstop
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Marvel Rivals
No Man's Sky
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man's Sky
Absolum
Ball x Pit
Blue Prince
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Blue Prince
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Despelote
Dispatch
Megabonk
Destiny: Rising
Persona 5: The Phantom X
Sonic Rumble
Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Wuthering Waves
Alien: Rogue Incursion
Arken Age
Ghost Town
Marvel's Deadpool VR
The Midnight Walk
Battlefield 6
Doom: The Dark Ages
Hades II
Ninja Gaiden 4
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yōtei
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Split Fiction
Avowed
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Monster Hunter Wilds
The Outer Worlds 2
2XKO
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
Fatal Fury: City of Wolves
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage
Donkey Kong Bananza
Lego Party!
Lego Voyagers
Mario Kart World
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Split Fiction
Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
Jurassic World Evolution 3
Sid Meier's Civilization VII
Tempest Rising
The Alters
Two Point Museum
EA Sports FC 26
F1 25
Mario Kart World
Rematch
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Arc Raiders
Battlefield 6
Elden Ring Nightreign
Peak
Split Fiction
A Minecraft Movie
Devil May Cry
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
The Last of Us: Season 2
Until Dawn
007 First Light
Grand Theft Auto VI
Marvel's Wolverine
Resident Evil Requiem
The Witcher IV
Caedrel
Kai Cenat
MoistCr1TiKaL
Sakura Miko
The Burnt Peanut
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant
brawk - Brock Somerhalder
Chovy - Jeong Ji-Hoon
f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto
Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe
MenaRD - Saul Leonardo
Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut
Gen.G - League of Legends
NRG - Valorant
Team Falcons - Dota 2
Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Team Vitality: Counter-Strike 2